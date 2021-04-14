BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Animal Shelter is hosting a vaccination clinic on Thursday. And as a continuation of the shelter’s No Place Like Home Challenge, a free forever microchip will be offered for any animal vaccinated at the event.
The clinic is open to anyone, not just Sullivan County residents.
It is scheduled for 3 p.m to 6 p.m. (first come, first served, no appointments) at the shelter (380 Masengill Road, Blountville).
“We welcome people to start lining up as early as 2:15 p.m.,” said Cindy Holmes, the shelter’s executive director, in a press release. “Please anticipate a wait. We vaccinated 221 animals at the rate of an animal every minute and a half at our last clinic, but the wait was still longer than we had hoped with the volume of pets seen.”
There will be two stations operating at the clinic to expedite the process, she said, and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will provide assistance by keeping traffic moving.
“This clinic is drive-thru style, and as such we request all owners and pets remain in their vehicles,” Holmes said. “All cats must be in their own carrier and dogs must be on leash.”
Pet owners can save time by downloading the vaccine clinic record/form online at www.animalshelter-sullivancounty.org under the community outreach tab/vaccination clinic. Each animal must have its own form, and the form must be completely filled out. No exceptions.
Vaccines and prices:
• Canine or feline distemper/parvo vaccine: $15
• Canine Bordetella: $15
• Rabies: $10
• Microchip: $15 (or free with any vaccine)
• De-worming medicine: $5 per dose
• Flea treatment options: $20 (three-month, dog only); $10 (one-month, cat or dog)
Payment can be made by cash or credit card (no checks). For any questions, call (423) 279-2741.