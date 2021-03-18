BLOOMINGDALE — Nine-year-old Thomas Simerly’s family has been working for many months to get him a service dog, and they are finally close to the finish line.
With the help of the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, the family is inviting the community to two upcoming fundraisers, the first of which will be held this Saturday. Gary Collier, president of the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club, said the family is about $2,000 away from fully funding the dog.
About Thomas
Collier said the Simerly family approached the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club nearly two years ago to seek financial support for a service dog for their son, who has autism and ADHD.
“We started helping them, and then COVID hit and kind of put everything on hold,” Collier said. “They may actually have been working on this longer, but I know they approached us about a year and a half, going on two years ago.”
The dog, which is named Douglass, will be arriving in Bloomingdale on March 25 and must be fully funded by that time. Collier said the total cost for the dog is about $16,000-17,000; just over $2,000 is still needed, along with trainer costs.
First fundraiser
The club has organized a roadside fundraiser that will take place this Saturday, March 20, from 9-11 a.m. at the intersection of Bloomingdale Road and New Beason Well Road. Volunteers will collect donations from drivers as they pass by, and the family will be on site to participate, Collier said.
Second fundraiser
Thomas’s mother, along with the family’s church, has planned a spaghetti dinner fundraiser that the club will assist with. That event will be held March 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Ruritan Center, located at 3232 Van Horn St.
Called “Pasta for a Purpose,” the fundraiser menu will include pasta, salad and bread for $7 per meal. Meals will be carry-out only, and orders can be placed by calling (423) 895-3746.
“Along with the spaghetti, she’s going to be doing desserts and things of that nature that can be purchased; people are donating different types of desserts,” Collier said. “Of course, $7 is the suggested price (for meals), but anything above that is appreciated.”