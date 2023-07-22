Hey there, folks! Are you ready to tackle the age-old question: Which puppy breed is right for your lifestyle? Now, choosing a puppy is like trying to pick a new best friend, only this friend will eventually chew your shoes and poop on your carpet. So, buckle up and get ready for a laugh-filled journey through the wonderfully wacky world of puppy breeds.

Let’s start with the basics, shall we? If you’re the outdoorsy type, constantly seeking adventure and excitement, you might want to consider a breed like the Labrador retriever. These four-legged furballs are like Energizer Bunnies on steroids. They’ll hike with you, swim with you, and still have enough energy to chase their own tail for hours on end. Just make sure you have a good supply of tennis balls, because these dogs will retrieve anything, even your car keys if you’re not careful.

Dr. Jessica Sims is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and owner of Oakwell Animal Hospital in Johnson City. She loves being able to make a difference in her patients’ and clients’ lives. Helping others through volunteer work has always been one of her greatest passions with projects including six years at the Knoxville Zoo and spay/neuter work in the Yucatan. At home, her two spoiled boxers, Titan and Vaughn, occupy much of her time along with her husband, Aaron, and young son, Wyatt — both of whom may also be spoiled.

