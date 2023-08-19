Hello again, my dear readers! Today, our mission is an expedition into the intriguing world of feline psychology, where the enigmatic behaviors of our whiskered friends are scrutinized, analyzed, and, most importantly, humanized to create the ultimate stress-free, enriching environment for your furriest floofs.

Now, I must admit, understanding cats is akin to deciphering hieroglyphs after a long night of pub crawling, but we shall persevere and make our best attempt at untangling this mystery for the sake of all cat-kind.





Dr. Jessica Sims is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and owner of Oakwell Animal Hospital in Johnson City. She loves being able to make a difference in her patients’ and clients’ lives. Helping others through volunteer work has always been one of her greatest passions, with projects including six years at the Knoxville Zoo and spay/neuter work in the Yucatan. At home, her two spoiled boxers, Titan and Vaughn, occupy much of her time along with her husband, Aaron, and young son, Wyatt — both of whom may also be spoiled.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you