BLOUNTVILLE — Officials with Petworks Animal Control Services are expected to give a presentation to the Sullivan County Commission next week to foster support for the nonprofit’s request for $160,000 in funding from the county.
The money would be used for day-to-day operations of Petworks, which is located on Stone Drive in Kingsport’s east end, but includes funding for one new animal control officer.
That new officer would help Petworks in its offer to begin providing animal control to non-city areas of Sullivan County’s west end.
The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County, also a nonprofit and based in Blountville, currently runs those calls.
Petworks is largely funded by the city of Kingsport. The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is largely funded by the county. At one time the two were operated jointly. That changed a few years ago when Petworks built a new facility on the eastern edge of Kingsport. It originally was intended to offer countywide service. But county residents on the “upper end” said it was too far away and wanted to keep the shelter in Blountville open.
The two agencies now have a cordial, cooperative relationship, County Commissioner Gary Stidham said at a commission work session on Thursday.
Stidham is primary sponsor of the resolution to grant the request for county funding of Petworks. He said his proposal is for a one-time donation, which will be reviewed prior to development of next year’s county budget.
Some commissioners questioned why the county wouldn’t just provide more funding for the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County to add more animal control officers.
Stidham and other supporters of providing funding to Petworks said Petworks will be able to respond more quickly to areas of the county near Kingsport.
County Mayor Richard Venable noted state law requires counties to provide animal control officers, while cities are not required to do so.
Commissioner Dwight King said he’s not comfortable giving Petworks a flat amount of money. King said he’d rather pay per dog picked up.
Votes are not taken during work sessions.
The Sullivan County Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, on the second floor of the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
Public comment is offered prior to the commission taking up items on the meeting’s agenda.