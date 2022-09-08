A pet awaiting adoption from Petworks (file photo)

Meet Loki!

Loki is a 3-month-old, male, domestic short-haired feline. Loki is a sweet little guy and a very active kitten. Loki came in as a stray and is one of the many available kittens in our cat colony. He is ready for a new home and available now for adoption. Please consider visiting our new PETWORKS facility and adopting him today! PETWORKS Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and is open from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Wednesdays and Sundays. To adopt a pet please make an appointment by calling 423-247-1671. To see more pets visit https://petworkstn.com.

BLOUNTVILLE — Officials with Petworks Animal Control Services are expected to give a presentation to the Sullivan County Commission next week to foster support for the nonprofit’s request for $160,000 in funding from the county.

The money would be used for day-to-day operations of Petworks, which is located on Stone Drive in Kingsport’s east end, but includes funding for one new animal control officer.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video