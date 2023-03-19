Harper came to the rescue as a non-socialized older kitten. She used to hiss at everything and everyone, from how scared she was. Currently she’s still on the shy side, but she’s fine when people move around her, offer treats or play with her. She would need someone calm and patient around her who is not in a hurry to have a lap cat. Harper is a Siamese mix and is 2 years old.
Kali is a very sweet girl and has made great progress since coming to us. She used to be very shy and nervous but now she will come right up to you to demand pets. We find that she was not truly shy, she just likes her privacy sometimes. She might need some space and patience at first, a perfect fit for someone who’s just like her! Kali is 2 yrs old and good with other cats.
Katie is the smartest cat at the Bridge Home. She's very sweet and although she might be shy at first, she enjoys attention. But when you come to give her medication, SHE KNOWS! Katie used to be in our community cat room, doing quite fine with other cats. Currently she's separated in a condo, since that helps us manage her skin allergies. She needs an inexpensive treatment every other day. The dose might go lower when she's in an environment better for her. Katie is seven years old. Please choose Katie as your cat!
Joy is a very sweet but shy cat. She's playful (loves chasing laser dot) and she's doing just fine around other cats. We are pretty sure that in a calmer environment, given space and time, Joy would have the chance to show more of her personality and bloom. Joy is four years old.
Maisey is a champion in chasing laser. She's generally playful and independent. Maisey loves her toys, eating wet food in the mornings and sunbathing in the window. When you catch her sleepy, she will let you pet her incredibly soft coat and purr. If you catch her alert, she will probably run away, since she's on the shy side. She would do best in a quiet home. Maisey is 5 years old.
Selina is the best cat if you're looking for a cat for your cat rather than for yourself. She respects all the other cats in our community cat room and even comes to calm them down when there is a conflict between them. She is playful but without being too wild. She loves perching and sitting in the window, observing what's going on in the world. For now she's pretty shy as far as contact with people but she only runs away, she doesn't get aggressive. Selina is 6 years old.
Miss Molly is 4 yrs 9 months old and is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. She’s sweet, but shy, loves attention, being petted and playing tug of war - beware she cheats! Miss Molly also loves to play in the pool in the summer time, likes to go on walks and is housetrained. Dog selective and No cats. Fence required.
Maggie is a 4 yr old American Staffordshire Terrier with a beautiful brindle coat and gold eyes! She loves to be outside, independent and doesn’t demand a lot of attention. Maggie would like to have a fenced in yard to run and play in. She enjoys cuddles and being told how pretty she is, knows basic commands, house trained, wants to be an only animal. Maggie does have food allergies to poultry and dye in food.
Gucci is a very loving senior dog that is sweet, a cuddler and just wants affection. He’s quite the lap dog, knows basic commands, will take treats gently and likes to go on walks. He doesn't care for small children, cats, or most dogs. Gucci is leash trained, housebroken and loves to be brushed! Birthday 4/16/13
Roxy is a beauty with a shiny, black coat! She is a Lab/Rottweiler mix. Roxy is playful, friendly, well behaved, loves toys and belly rubs. She would prefer to be an only animal and would not be good with small kids due to her size and strength. Roxy is house- and leash-trained. She cannot be around chickens.
Ryder is a handsome 7 yr old Lab/Shepherd mix that enjoys napping in the sun and loves treats. He is house trained, has moderate energy, gets excited for walks and gets occasional zoomies during play. He would prefer a home with adults or older children and a fenced in yard. No cats. Ryder has skin allergies and cannot have anything with poultry of any kind (no feathers).
Leo is a 4 yr old American Staffordshire Terrier that loves affection and lying in your lap or in the sunshine! He has little interest in toys, he uses his energy to shadow his human as they go about their business, always hoping for a butt scratch. He knows basic commands, loves to go on walks, and is great on a leash. Leo will require a fenced in yard - he's a jumper! Leo wishes to be the only pet (no dogs/cats) and would prefer larger children (8+) that will give him space when he wants to nap in the sunshine. NOT good with cats.
BLOUNTVILLE — For the many dogs and cats living in animal shelters, being adopted is not an easy accomplishment.
Pets with special needs, anxiety, medical issues or just trouble presenting their good side to potential adopters often find themselves in shelters for extended periods of time.
In light of this, the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is hosting a Spring Fling event to promote the adoption of some of its furry residents.
Through April, any cat or dog that has lived at the shelter for a year or longer can be adopted for only $20.23. This price includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines and tests for feline viruses and heartworm, where applicable.
The six dogs and six cats, each with unique personality and quirks, that the event targets will be ready and waiting for potential adopters.
Due to overpopulation issues, the shelter is not currently accepting kittens or cats. Potential adopters must make an appointment, which may occur from 12 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday and Monday.
More information about adoption, donations and other pets at the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue can be found on the organization’s Facebook page, at https://www.bridgehome.org or by calling (423) 239-5237.