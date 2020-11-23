BLOUNTVILLE — Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter is putting together pet angel trees for the holidays.
In addition to highlighting the shelter’s pets, Bridge Home wants to help pet owners who, because of the coronavirus pandemic, may need a little extra help with their pet supplies over the holidays.
Bridge Home will have pet wishes on a tree at the shelter and several trees in the community. People are then asked to pick a pet and fulfill its wishes.
If you know someone or are someone who needs some help with pet supplies, you can send a private message to Bridge Home on its Facebook page, email Bridge Home at bridgehomerescue@gmail.com or call the shelter at (423) 239-5237 with owner name, phone number, type of pet, name of pet and a short list of needs. Owner information will be held confidential.
Members of the public are invited to come and select a pet or pets and make their holiday wishes come true starting Dec. 5. Items should then be brought to the location where the tag was selected by Dec. 24.
The locations of pet angel trees include:
• Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue: 2061 Highway 75, Blountville.
• Bullpit Fitness Center: 3008 Bristol Highway, Johnson City.
• The Outpost: 701 W. Market St. Suite 2, Johnson City.
• Military Outdoor Supply: 3102 Bristol Highway, Johnson City.
If people prefer to pick a pet without making a trip to the shelter or one of these businesses, they can call, email or send a Facebook message to get the pet information. Items can then be dropped off at Bridge Home Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
Bridge Home will conduct an open house on Dec. 12 and invites the community to come and meet the pets, staff and volunteers. Because of the pandemic, numbers of people inside will be limited.
Call (423) 239-5237 to make an appointment to visit.
Masks and social distancing are required.