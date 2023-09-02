Proper identification is always important, but it’s especially important when you are in new territory. Make sure your dog’s tag on their collar is up to date with the correct information. You might even consider getting a temporary tag for your pup that has the campsite info and your assigned location, as well as the ranger station or campsite phone number, in case of bad reception.
It’s always ideal to get outside and spend some quality time with your pup. Camping is an especially fun way to adventure with your dog.
The American Kennel Club suggests the following tips to know before you go so you can ensure a safe camping trip.
— Schedule a vet visit. Before you take your dog camping, be sure to visit your veterinarian to check that your dog is healthy and that all his vaccinations are up to date. Always bring a copy of your dog’s records with you when traveling, especially in case of an emergency at the campground.
— Plan ahead. It’s always best to be prepared for an emergency, should one occur. Pack a pet first aid kit and take it with you.
Items to include are tweezers (to remove ticks if need be), styptic powder to stop bleeding, hydrogen peroxide for cleaning wounds, and bandages.
— Bugs away. Fleas, ticks and all sorts of insects are around woodsy areas where campsites are located. Before your trip, be sure to give all necessary flea and tick prevention treatments to your dog.
— Day and night. Be prepared for all hours at the campsite. Bring a flashlight for your nighttime walks with your pup, as well as a water bottle and portable bowl so your dog can stay hydrated during the day. Also have doggy bags on hand to pick up after your dog.
— ID info. Proper identification is always important, but it’s especially important when you are in new territory. Make sure your dog’s tag on their collar is up to date with the correct information. If your dog has a microchip, check with your recovery service provider to ensure your contact info is current. You might even consider getting a temporary tag for your pup that has the campsite info and your assigned location, as well as the ranger station or campsite phone number, in case of bad reception.
