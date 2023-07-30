This handsome boy is Bailey. He is almost 6 years old and is a red heeler/cattle dog mix with a beautiful tail. Bailey is just a happy-go-lucky guy that likes to hang out with his humans. No cats. He is good with kids. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
This handsome boy is Bailey. He is almost 6 years old and is a red heeler/cattle dog mix with a beautiful tail. Bailey is just a happy-go-lucky guy that likes to hang out with his humans. No cats. He is good with kids. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Meow!
This charming 3-year-old gray tabby once roamed the streets as a stray. Meow has a sweet and gentle nature. He is FIV positive, meaning that he should be the only cat or live only with other cats with no fights. Call Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue at 423-239-5237.
Meet Bitz!
Bitz is an adult male German shepherd. He is medium- sized. Bitz is up to date on his vaccinations and neutered. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Gaston!
Gaston is a domestic short-haired cat. This handsome boy is hoping for a new home. The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is located at 3411 N. Roan St. in Johnson City. Call 423-926-8769.
Meet Mack!
Mack is a 2-year-old neutered male cat. He is a beautiful ginger and white kitty with golden eyes. Mack is a very sweet boy and is looking for a loving home. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.
Meet Charlie!
Charlie is a 2-year-old mixed-breed dog. He has been waiting for someone to take him and love him for a long time. Charlie is a sweet, goofy and beautiful boy. Petworks Animal Services is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive in Kingsport. Call 423-247-1671.