Bristol Casino sign
MARINA WATERS/Kingsport Times-News

BRISTOL, Virginia -- PBS Appalachia Virginia will launch of the nation's first all-digital public television station dedicated to Southwest Virginia.

Starting Saturday viewers can watch new station through local cable providers or enjoy live streaming via the website PBSAVirginia.org or the mobile app PBS Appalachia Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you