KINGSPORT — When 13-year-old Braylee Evans baited her hook Saturday morning, like others in the annual Fun Fest Youth Fishing Derby, she simply hoped to catch a fish.

Instead, the rising Volunteer High School freshman from Church Hill on one of her casts snared something else altogether from Fort Patrick Henry Lake at Warrior's Path State Park.

Turtle caught at Fun Fest Fish Derby

Braylee Evans, left, with the snapping turtle she caught at the annual Fun Fest Fish Derby Saturday morning at Warrior's Path State Park. To the right is her sister, Paisley Evan. Both won fishing trophies.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you