Braylee Evans, left, with the snapping turtle she caught at the annual Fun Fest Fish Derby Saturday morning at Warrior's Path State Park. To the right is her sister, Paisley Evan. Both won fishing trophies.
Left to right, Church Hill sisters Paisley Evans, 11, and Braylee Evans, 13, hold their trophies from the annual Fun Fest Fishing Derby at Warrior's Path State Park Saturday morning. Braylee also caught a snapping turtle from Fort Patrick Henry Lake with corn on her fish hook.
Austin Holloway, 15 and from Piney Flats, prepares to throw a fish he caught back into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. This was during the annual Fun Fest Fishing Derby Saturday morning at Warrior's Path State Park.
Lower right, 4-year-old J.B. Harber of Kingsport poses with the three-pound, eight ounce carp he caught from Fort Patrick Henry Lake at the annual Fun Fest Fish Derby Saturday morning at Warrior's Path State Park. It was 18.5 inches long.
Far right, Alex Harber, 9, poses with a three-pound, eight-inch carp she caught at the annual Fun Fest Fish Derby from Fort Patrick Henry Lake at Warrior's Path State Park Saturday. It was 19 inches long.
Left to right, 9-year-old daughter Alex Harber, father Adam and 4-year-old J.B. Harber pose with a carp one of them caught Saturday morning from Fort Patrick Henry Lake at the annual Fun Fest Fishing Derby at Warrior's Path State Park.
KINGSPORT — When 13-year-old Braylee Evans baited her hook Saturday morning, like others in the annual Fun Fest Youth Fishing Derby, she simply hoped to catch a fish.
Instead, the rising Volunteer High School freshman from Church Hill on one of her casts snared something else altogether from Fort Patrick Henry Lake at Warrior's Path State Park.
It was a snapping turtle.
The event drew more than 80 participants, catching quite a few more fish than that and the one turtle.
Competition officials declined to measure or weigh the turtle for fear of his or her jaws, and like the fish caught that morning he or she was thrown back into the water to live another day.
And while Braylee didn't win anything other than notoriety for catching a turtle at a fishing event, she and and her 11-year-old sister, rising Church Hill Intermediate School sixth grader Paisley Evans, won trophy awards for catching fish.
"As soon as I got it up to the bank, it broke the hook off," Braylee said of the turtle. "I caught it on corn."
She said event officials told her she likely was the first to catch a turtle at the annual event. It has been organized since the beginning days of Fun Fest, which started in 1981. The event since the beginning has been sponsored by the Optimist Club of Colonial Heights and held with the help of the Warriors Path State Park staff and volunteers.
Linda Campbell, Optimist Club secretary, and Optimist member Patsy Sexton were among those helping with the event, as were members of the West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, even ones that Sexton said don't like to touch fish much less snapping turtles.
After the turtle broke the fish hook Braylee said she got the turtle in a net and took it to the judging area, where fish were weighed and measured for length.
"I brought him over here and he was eating the net," Braylee said.
Participants caught easier-to-contain carp, which could weigh eight pounds or more, and other fish that were smaller and lighter. The event also included a drawing for registered participants to win fishing poles and other fishing paraphernalia.
Miles Bowman, 4, of Elizabethton, used his red fishing pole as his parents, father Christian, mother Parker and 6-month-old sister, Indy Kate, provided moral support along the access road to Duck Island.
Over on the shore of Duck Island, 15-year-old Austin Holloway of Piney Flats said he threw about 10 blue gills back and threw back a 4.5-pound carp but not before having it weighed and measured.