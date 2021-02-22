CHURCH HILL — There’s finally light at the end of the railroad tunnel for construction to begin on the long-awaited 65-acre park along Holliston Mills Road.
The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen was notified last week that construction of a public railroad crossing and utility bore at the Norfolk Southern Railroad is scheduled to begin on April 14.
That crossing has been holding up progress on the park project for nearly five years.
In 2015, Church Hill purchased 65 acres bordered by the railroad, Holliston Mills Road and the Holston River.
Phase 1 of the park project includes the railroad crossing, a gymnasium and paved driveway and parking.
Bids for the gymnasium will be advertised in the next few weeks.
City Recorder Josh Russell said the goal is for the approval of the gym construction bid to coincide with completion of the railroad crossing so that gym construction can begin as soon as possible.
Eventually, the park will feature multiple indoor sports facilities, ballfields and walking trails. One conceptual drawing even shows a place for camping along the river.
In 2016-17, Church Hill budgeted $1.6 million toward construction of Phase 1, and those funds have carried over each subsequent fiscal year while progress was stalled due to complications getting the railroad crossing approved by Norfolk Southern.
After the railroad signed off on the project, last May the BMA rejected one railroad construction bid for $330,440, from McFall Excavating of Clintwood, Va., because Mayor Dennis Deal felt the bid was too high.
This past November, the BMA approved a bid of $326,392 from Goins Rash Cain, Inc. of Kingsport.
Weather permitting, the railroad crossing is expected to be completed this summer.
Derrick Park playground surface
Aside from this $1.6 million project to create a new park, Church Hill has been involved in an ongoing $500,000 upgrade to Derrick Park, which is located off Ordnance Drive behind Food City.
Among the upgrades was a new splash pad that was completed in July, but it couldn’t be opened to the public due to the pandemic. A new playground has also been constructed, but it still requires the installation of a base material that is safe for children.
On Tuesday, the BMA rejected the lone bid of $10,750 for ab engineered wood fiber surface.
“We’ve seen quotes from other vendors where it came in cheaper,” Russell told the BMA.
Deal noted that the city will install the material and will be replacing the pea gravel playground surface at other parks with the engineered wood fiber.
“The head impact is the reason we have to do that,” Deal said.
Other Derrick Park improvements included new picnic shelters, an amphitheater, and the purchase of property and ball fields from the local VFW for an expansion to the west side of the park.
Michael Bell elected vice mayor
It got quiet during Tuesday’s BMA meeting when Deal asked for nominations for vice mayor. Following a long silence, Alderman Kathy Christian nominated herself, but no action was taken. “I’m just spitting it out because nobody else did,” she said.
Alderman Michael Walker stated he would serve as vice mayor if needed, but he wouldn’t nominate himself.
Eventually Alderman Buck Tipton made a motion to nominate Alderman Michael Bell, which was approved 7-0.
COVID bonuses for city employees
The BMA approved a motion by Alderman Keith Gibson to award all full-time employees a $1,000 bonus and all part-time employees a $500 bonus if they continued to work their regular hours during the pandemic from March 1 through December.
City Clerk Vickie Knox told the BMA she believes there are 27 full-time employees, but she doesn’t know how many are part-time.