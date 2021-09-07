KINGSPORT — Construction on the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park is expected to start this month and the facility could be open as early as April of next year.
The new park will be roughly the same size as the old one, but with modern features made from more durable materials, and will offer better flow for skaters and bikers. And it’s been designed by Kanten Russell, a professional skateboarder and lead designer for New Line Skateparks of California.
Kingsport’s skate park opened in November 2005 and is named after Scott Adams, a 13-year-old who was struck by a car while retrieving his skateboard on Stone Drive. The Adams family, in coordination with the Parks and Recreation Department, created the skate park at Cloud Park in his honor.
Earlier this year, officials announced the park would be moving due to the transformation project taking place at Domtar. Kingsport would receive the 40-acre Cement Hill property while Domtar would get Cloud Park and develop it into the plant’s new truck entrance. Domtar also agreed to give the city $500,000 to support the relocation of the skate park to the Brickyard Park property.
TIMELINE FOR CONSTRUCTION
A portion of the Kingsport Greenbelt, near the skate park, will be closed for most of September as Domtar begins the next phase of its transformation project. However, the current skate park is not being demolished at this time.
Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation manager, told the Times News last week that construction of the new skate park is slated to begin sometime this month.
“We’re finalizing the paperwork now and the contract agreement will be finalized in September,” Frazier said. “Once (the contractor) gets the notice to proceed, they’ll have 180 days, so you’re looking at an April to May time frame to open the new park. It’ll be great timing for a spring opening.”
GRC Construction, offering the low bid of $1.86 million, was awarded the contract last month by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
FEATURES OF THE NEW PARK
During the design process for the new park, GRC partnered with New Line Skateparks, a California-based company. Russell, 47, a professional skateboarder and lead designer for the company, led the input sessions with local skaters and bikers on what features the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park should have.
“We wanted to make sure we had the input we needed and it was checking all of the boxes of what users wanted, especially since the park was being replaced,” Russell said in an interview with the Times News last week. “The biggest concern I heard was making sure they weren’t going to have less than what they have now. They also wanted a bowl and some transition-flowing terrain for skateboarding and bikes.”
Conceptual drawings show the new skate park having two bowls (a backyard bowl and a flow bowl), a four-stair set with up-down rails, two quarter pipes, an up-down hubba ledge, a five-stair with a down rail and a pyramid, among other features.
Russell, who has worked on nearly 300 skate parks all across the country, said it was important to make sure New Line designed a facility for Kingsport with enough space and flow for everyone to ride safely and accommodate all users (from beginners to veterans) at the same time.
“It’s going to be a big game-changer and create better zones for people to really ride different disciplines,” Russell said. “The materials will be very durable and we’re creating something that’s going to be there for a very long time.”