With boating season launching this weekend, the Times News took a deep dive into boating fatalities in recent years.
In this video report, TWRA Officer John Ripley explains proper boating safety and etiquette. Watch the video here:
With boating season launching this weekend, the Times News took a deep dive into boating fatalities in recent years.
In this video report, TWRA Officer John Ripley explains proper boating safety and etiquette. Watch the video here:
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription