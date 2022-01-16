Many in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia saw a mixture of ice and snow on Sunday and Monday. Check out these photos from our staff and from readers.
Trending Now
-
Kingsport, Sullivan, Hawkins and Rogersville schools closed Tuesday; Sullivan also closed Wednesday
-
Former Twin Springs coach sentenced on sex related charges
-
Dotson appointed as Virginia Parole Board chairman
-
Tractor Supply CEO enjoyed Kingsport's 'out here' lifestyle while growing up
-
Eastman takes molecular plastics recycling efforts to France