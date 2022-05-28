As summer approaches, more people will be out on the water and enjoying time on their boats or doing other activities around water. There are dangers associated with these activities, so it is important to remember the safety rules that one can follow to minimize these dangers.
However, there is still room for error, and the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew is well equipped to respond to a water emergency with many types of boats and certified personnel.
The Times News visited the lifesaving crew's headquarters to learn more about how the life-saving process works and which piece of equipment fits each emergency. Watch the video below to learn more.