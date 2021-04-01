ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Commissioner Danny Alvis walked out of Tuesday’s Parks Committee meeting during a heated discussion about the proposed 2020-21 parks budget with Mayor Jim Lee.
Alvis questioned Lee about the vacant doublewide mobile home where the previous Laurel Run park director lived, gasoline costs, and county vehicles that the director and his assistant take home at night. Alvis then presented an allegation he had apparently heard from another commissioner that a county employee had been been given a lawn mower.
Lee said that was a false accusation and demanded to know where it originated.
The conversation had been been getting increasingly argumentative, but when Lee demanded to know who made the accusation, Alvis decided to leave.
The mobile home discussion
Alvis had questions about Laurel Run Park’s mobile home, where the previous park director lived during Mayor Melville Bailey’s administration.
Shortly after Lee was elected in 2018, the previous director was replaced with John Young, who doesn’t live in the residence.
Alvis asked Lee why he didn’t have someone living there to open and close the park gates at night.
Lee replied that the county isn’t in the home rental business, and he already has someone to open and close the gates.
Lee: “Do you want to buy it?”
Alvis: “Well, it’s not yours to sell. It belongs to the taxpayers. My question is why isn’t anyone living in it.”
Lee: “Why would they live in it?”
Alvis: “When we originally went through this, Jim ...”
Lee: “I don’t do things the way you used to do it.”
Alvis: “Well that’s obvious.”
Lee: “The park is running smooth. It’s running great. We’re not changing it. We’re not going back to what we had before. You’re the very one who complained about the tenant we had there constantly. We don’t have that problem anymore.”
Park department vehicle discussion
Parks Director John Young and his full-time assistant each have a county-owned vehicle that they use for work and take home at night.
Alvis: “Why do we have two?”
Lee: “We’ll take three if you’ll give them to us.”
Alvis: “Why do we have two?”
Lee: “We have two full-time employees.”
Alvis: “The gas, Jim, is pretty expensive.”
County Facilities Manager Sarah Davis noted that last year’s gasoline expenditure was $2,000 less than the year before.
The lawn mower accusation
Alvis said he was asked by two people, including another commissioner, to inquire about a park lawn mower that tore up and was supposedly given to an employee.
Lee: “Not since I’ve been here.”
Alvis: “OK. I told them I would ask, so I’m asking.”
Lee: “Given to an employee? Who said that?”
Alvis: “Well, they’ll be voting on your budget.”
Lee: “Hold on. You’re accusing us of giving away a mower...”
Alvis: “I’m not accusing you of anything, Jim. I asked a question.”
Lee: “You asked me an accusatory type question, so go ahead and give me the information. … Come to me if you’ve got a question. You don’t have to do this to get a vote.”
Alvis: “You’ve still got the state trooper mentality, Jim. It’s your d- — way or the highway. I don’t approve of it and I don’t have to sit here and take this.”
Alvis then got up to leave, stating that Lee doesn’t like being questioned.
Lee told Alvis to “be man enough” to tell him who made the accusation.
Lee: “This is the very reason why I don’t like coming to your meetings. Right there (pointing at Alvis).”
“My kids acted better”
Only five commissioners attended Tuesday’s Park Committee meeting, and Syble Vaughan-Trent had already left by the time Alvis got up to walk out. Chairman Jeff Barrett asked Alvis to stay because his departure would leave only three, which isn’t a quorum.
Alvis agreed to stay and sat back down, at which time committee member Glenda Davis said, “My kids acted better.”
At that, Alvis said, “I’m not going to listen to you either, Glenda” and walked out.
Ultimately, the remaining committee members agreed to recommend the 2020-21 parks budget to the Budget Committee as proposed.