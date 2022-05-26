Warriors Path State Park received a whopping grant of $7,123 from a Canadian fueling company, Enbridge Inc.
The money will go toward the maintenance and improvements of Darrell’s Dream, a boundless playground located at Warriors.
Local Enbridge representatives presented Warriors park officials with a check on park grounds. The ceremony took place Tuesday.
"On behalf of Tennessee State Parks, we are so appreciative of Enbridge's decision to support Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground” Sarah Leedy, park manager at Warriors Path, states. Leedy also applauds members of the park who “worked so closely with Enbridge to apply for this grant.”
Enbridge Fueling features strives to “help fuel quality of life within communities where we work and operate in North America, but it’s more than just the energy we deliver. It’s the energy we put in. Through Enbridge Fueling Futures, we’re listening – and we’re acting – in communities across North America” says Don Keen, operations supervisor for the Kingsport area. “A community makes life better- and that’s what Enbridge Fueling Features is all about.”
Darrell’s Dream is a place where children of all physical and mental abilities can play together.
Enbridge Inc.'s donation will serve the community by keeping the park safe, renovated, and in a state of good repair. The park's amenities can be enjoyed by citizens for generations to come.