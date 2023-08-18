Local towns and cities are currently vying for votes in this year’s Blue Ridge Outdoors Top Adventure Towns contest.
Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s annual contest features 100 finalists in four categories. Presented by LOWA, the contest is determined by reader votes in each category, ranging from tiny town to large town.
Damascus has been nominated in the tiny towns category, while Abingdon and Marion are nominees in the small towns category. Bristol VA/TN is nominated in the medium towns category.
In the 2022 voting contest, Damascus, Abingdon and Bristol each won Top Adventure Town for the tiny, small and medium categories, respectively.
The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions have many towns with vibrant outdoor recreation scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September, readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine can select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure.
The 13th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest features 100 contenders, determined by the magazine’s staff. These thriving adventure burgs are mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters and live music hot spots.
Starting Aug. 8, readers will gradually narrow the field, casting votes in multiple rounds to select the top outdoor town in four categories: large town (population 75,001+), medium town (population 16,001 – 75,000), small town (population 3,001 — 16,000) and tiny town (population less than 3,000).
Round 1: Aug. 8-22
Round 2: Aug. 23-29
Round 3: Aug. 30-Sept. 6
The four winning towns will be featured in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.
“Towns in and around the Blue Ridge Mountains offer an abundance of recreation opportunities and accompanying culture that supports the outdoors,” said Jedd Ferris, editor-in-chief. “Every year we look forward to our readers to once again helping us spotlight the region’s best adventure destinations.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.