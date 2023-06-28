DUFFIELD — From Natural Tunnel State Park’s gazebo, visitors who experience color blindness can now look through the installed EnChroma viewer and see all the colors of the vibrant landscape overlooking Rye Cove and the rest of Virginia.

Natural Tunnel State Park is the first organization in the state of Virginia to offer an EnChroma viewfinder for colorblind people. The viewfinder, made by SeeCoast Manufacturing, is equipped with special lenses from EnChroma designed to help those with red-green Color Vision Deficiency (CVD) experience colors. Chief Ranger of Visitor Experience Ethan Howes, who is colorblind, spearheaded the initiative to purchase the viewer. It was installed recently at the park’s gazebo, which overlooks Rye Cove and provides a stunning 360-degree view. “Natural Tunnel State Park is proud to be the first location in Virginia to offer accommodations for red-green colorblind guests,” said Howes. “This viewer will allow park visitors with red-green colorblindness to more fully experience the splendors nature has to offer. Being colorblind, I am looking forward to seeing the colorful fall foliage this year.” Colorblindness affects one in 12 men and one in 200 women: 350 million people worldwide, 13 million in the U.S. and roughly 365,500 in Virginia. While people with normal color vision see over one million shades of color, those CVD only see an estimated 10% of hues and shades. Common color confusions include green appearing yellow, tan or gray; pink looking gray; purple like blue; and red viewed as brown. The cutting-edge EnChroma technology — in use at nearly 40 state and national park locations in 16 states — is available at Natural Tunnel State Park year-round. The experience of looking through the viewfinders for a person who is colorblind can vary. Typically, they see a broader array and greater vibrancy of colors immediately or within seconds.

