DUFFIELD — From Natural Tunnel State Park’s gazebo, visitors who experience color blindness can now look through the installed EnChroma viewer and see all the colors of the vibrant landscape overlooking Rye Cove and the rest of Virginia.
According to a press release from EnChroma, color blindness affects one in 12 men and one in 200 women, as well as roughly 365,500 people in Virginia. Individuals with red-green Color Vision Deficiency (CVD) only see 10% of what people with normal color vision see.
Natural Tunnel State Park is the first park in Virginia to integrate this kind of technology, joining state and federal parks in 16 other states in their journey to make visits more “color accessible” and memorable as part of the EnChroma Color Accessibility Program.
Four color blind guests were able to try out the EnChroma viewfinder and glasses Wednesday morning. Each person who participated got to take the glasses home with them as part of the experience. The EnChroma glasses were catered to the specific needs and requests of the wearer.
Their design allows people with red-green color blindness to “see an expanded range of colors more vibrantly, clearly and distinctly,” according to the press release.
Natural Tunnel State Park made a Facebook post last month asking for volunteers, which garnered more than 50 comments and 60 shares. The four individuals chosen included a color blind mailman, a park ranger, a district attorney and a forklift operator.
PARK RANGER LEADS INITIATIVE
Ethan Howes, chief ranger of visitor experience for the park, spearheaded the project. Howes has served in the National Parks system for several years, but has been with Natural Tunnel State Park in his current position for a year.
He was inspired to bring the enhanced viewfinder to the park after seeing other Tennessee parks implement them. As a color blind person himself, Howes was passionate about bringing it to the park for the sake of improving visitor experience for people like him who also experience Color Vision Deficiency.
“I thought it would be a really cool experience to bring to Virginia State Parks,” said Howes. “We actually replaced an old viewfinder that was here, so we are still able to offer the same experience that was here beforehand, just a little bit enhanced.”
As a park ranger, being color blind can make it more difficult to identify certain birds, reptiles, fish and plants. He shared how this can leave him feeling disappointed when he cannot provide answers to guests about some of their questions.
“In the fall, guests visit to witness the fall foliage and will ask if the peak color change has occurred,” Howes said. “I am only able to respond with generalizations and information that I receive from others.”
Looking through the viewfinder, he said the greens felt brighter and everything looked sharper. With the glasses, he hopes to be able to better serve the park in the future and looks forward to seeing a rainbow.
MAIL CARRIER SEES PARK DIFFERENTLY FOR FIRST TIME
Brian Brown, a 24-year-old mail carrier from Nickelsville, was teased for being color blind as a kid. Brown shared how before this opportunity, greenery looked drab and colors of nature seemed unimpressive. As a frequent visitor of the park, he was looking forward to seeing it in a new way.
“It’s never something you think severely impacts you until you look through the viewer and see what you’re missing,” said Brown. “It’s one of those things you don’t know what you’re missing because you’ve never seen it.”
As he looked through the viewfinder, he mentioned he didn’t want to stop looking through it. What once appeared as two different shades of green suddenly turned into what Brown described as a “fount of colors.”
“The shift in perspective that occurs after you've experienced full color vision, knowing you spent the last 25 years without it,” Brown said. “It's everything, it's incredible. It's a shift, and it's certainly very different, but it's a beautiful thing. I'm very glad to have experienced it here today.”
COLOR BLINDNESS THAT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
Josh Fowler, a 31 year-old real estate agent and forklift operator from Roanoke, Virginia, grew up color blind with his brother and male cousins. He calls being color blind an “everyday struggle,” from having trouble identifying the color of a can to playing video games.
“I tell everyone it’s like living your life with the saturation turned down,” said Fowler. “Unless that color is very vibrant, I can’t tell what it is.”
He looked through the viewfinder several times, comparing what it looked like with and without the EnChroma lenses. Fowler called it a “night and day difference” with how bright everything was.
“Y’all see this everyday,” Fowler asked the gathered crowd. “Is it really that bright for everyone else? That’s crazy.”
He hopes to wear the glasses to the beach, parks or anywhere with color to brighten up the experience.
ERWIN RESDIENT SHARES TENNESSEE PERSPECTIVE
Murphy Mullins, a 35 year-old assistant district attorney from Erwin, Tennessee, just wants to see the world in the same way everyone else does. He said reading colored charts and diagrams is “nearly impossible” and asking for help can lead to strange looks.
“Pointing out landmarks or vehicles for reference can be difficult for certain parts of the color segments, confusing people as to what I am referencing,” said Mullins. “I’ve had trouble matching clothing and shoes, sometimes even wearing mismatched similar shoes.”
He described his view through the viewfinder as more vivid greens and clarity. Mullins had an easier time distinguishing the leaves from branches as they showed their true colors.
“The best way I could describe it is if I had a computer monitor that the colors were messed up on and somebody went in and adjusted it for me,” Mullins said. “It’s like my eyes, someone has messed with the settings on them.”
Mullins plans to return in October to see the fall foliage colors and “what everyone raves about.”
For more information about EnChroma glasses and viewfinders, visit enchroma.com/.