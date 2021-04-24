DUFFIELD — If you haven’t been inside the visitors center at Natural Tunnel State Park recently, some big changes have been taking place in recent months.
Park staff members began working in mid-January to renovate the building’s interior, which hadn’t been updated since the 1990s. Rachel Blevins, chief ranger of visitor experience at the park, said the renovation will add three exhibits and refresh outdated signage and décor, making the entire space more engaging and interactive.
Getting started
Renovations had been planned for many years, but the project didn’t begin to take shape until March of last year, when the park received a $5,000 grant from the Garden Club of Virginia.
“Our Cove Ridge Foundation, which is kind of like our friends group, actually helped match that grant, as well as the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association,” Blevins said. “They matched it, and then we’ve gotten several other donations from the community.”
Other community groups that donated to the project include Powell Valley National Bank, Farmers and Miners Bank, Food City, Eastman Credit Union and the Rotary Club of Scott County.
Rotary Club President Madre Forsha commented on the club’s donation, noting the park’s impact on the county as a whole.
“We are very excited to partner with Natural Tunnel State Park with their latest project of installing several new, interactive exhibits,” she said. “Natural Tunnel brings so many visitors to our area year after year. Scott Count Rotary feels these exhibits will be enjoyed and used by both tourists and locals for years to come.”
Phase One
The first phase of the renovation focuses on creating the new Railroad Exhibit, which is made to look like a passenger train car. The exterior shell of the exhibit was completed by park maintenance staff in just two to three weeks, Blevins said.
Work remains on the interior of the exhibit, which will resemble the inside of a train car. Two benches will be added, and a mural will be painted on the back wall to give visitors the perception of looking down the aisleway of the car. Interpretive signage and photos will fill the rest of the blank wall space.
“Our goal with this exhibit is to really tell the story of the railroad that pertains to Natural Tunnel. It’s kind of how the tracks came to be through the tunnel and that story,” Blevins said, adding that park staff hope to have the mural and the benches finished this spring.
Phase Two
The second and largest renovation phase will create the Above and Below Exhibit, which will resemble a cave. A forest scene will be constructed on top of the exhibit, and the walls of the exhibit will look like the rocky surface of a cave. This exhibit is in the early stages of construction, Blevins said, and a completion date has not been set.
“The point of that is to kind of show folks that wherever you’re walking, there’s always something below your feet and you just don’t know it,” Blevins said. “We have very heavy karst topography in this area, which gives way to caves.”
A meandering pathway will take visitors inside the cave-like exhibit, and an optional kids crawl will run alongside the walking path. Blevins said the park is home to two wild caves that can be toured, but the exhibit will give people who can’t tour the real caves an opportunity to have a similar experience.
“Our next big thing with this is getting our second wall up and really getting into the design, and that’s going to be the trickiest part.”
Phase Three
The third phase will create the Exploration Station Exhibit, the only display that has not yet been fully funded. This exhibit will include hands-on activities for children, but no start or end date has been set for construction.
Phase Three will also likely include overall updates to the inside of the visitors center, including updating the signage and removing old paneling, Blevins said. The end goal is to make the center more appealing to any audience, but especially children.
“One of the things that I really wanted to do is make it as interactive as possible, especially for our younger generation,” Blevins said. “Before, it was a lot of signage, and that’s not reaching our younger audiences. That’s our future generation; those are our visitors that will bring their kids. So we want to make them interested now so they’ll come back.”
How to help
The park is still accepting donations to fund Phase Three of the renovations, Blevins said. To learn more about how to donate, email her at rachel.blevins@dcr.virginia.gov. Donations can also be made via the Cove Ridge Foundation’s PayPal account.
Volunteers are also welcome to help out with constructing the exhibits. To inquire about volunteer opportunities, contact Blevins at the email above.
“I want folks to come here and kind of experience Natural Tunnel during their visit to the visitors center, kind of get a sneak preview of what the park offers,” Blevins said. “That’s kind of our goal.”