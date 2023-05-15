Devil's Fork Campground LLC
DUNGANNON – As tourism continues to grow in far Southwest Virginia, Jennifer and David White decided it was time to take advantage of the land they owned at 323 Greens Chapel Lane in Dungannon, near the Devils Bathtub in Scott County.

They decided to build a campground to give tourists a place to stay and enjoy the surrounding area. As a result, the couple began working on building out Devils Fork Campground, expected to open this summer.

