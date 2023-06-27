Undocking at Warriors' Path By ROB WALTERS rwalters@sixriversmedia.com Rob Walters Author email Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Workers at Warriors’ Path State Park recently dismantled a temporary dock used for rental boats.The park needed the temporary dock while revamping its more than 50-year-old marina. Construction started in 2021.The brand new 4,300-square-foot marina opened in May and includes a conference room and snack bar as well as meeting space. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Shipbuilding Rob Walters Author email Follow Rob Walters Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport Chamber appoints Caroline Luethke as new communications and events coordinator Hawkins County Commission passes resolutions for hazmat and the second amendment Brewing something new: Kingsport business to offer craft beer and coffee Fireworks are Illegal in the City of Kingsport—Even on Independence Day VHS student places second in bar association essay contest Activist groups call for more public involvement in SMR planning ON AIR Local Events