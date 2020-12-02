LENOIR CITY - The search for Eric Mowery, a fisherman from Heiskell, Tenn. who went missing after the boat he was in overturned on Saturday morning, will recommence this morning.
Search teams continue to recover debris from the boat in the river in the vicinity of the dam, although Mr. Mowery remains missing.
TWRA officers have worked with TVA to close all flood gate spilling today at 9 a.m., which will allow crews to search the numerous areas near the dam face and wing wall that have been unsearched thus far due to safety.
TWRA officers will have 3-4 boats on the water to thoroughly search this area while the opportunity exists. An ROV will be on standby in the event targets of interest are located.
TWRA extends gratitude to the numerous search and rescue teams from the area for their continued efforts.