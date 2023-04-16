TVA

KNOXVILLE – Flowers blooming and warmer temperatures signal the opening of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s seasonal campgrounds – March 15 through Nov. 15.

In addition, TVA is reopening its visitor centers and has installed new solar electric vehicle charging stations at four staffed visitor centers to support recreation, EV adoption and carbon reduction.

