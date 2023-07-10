featured Turtle Time Jul 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email A snapping turtle recently spotted outside business in Lynn Garden. Rob Walters A turtle, about the size of a dinner plate, spotted Sunday at Warriors' Path State Park. Rob Walters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We're talking Turtle Time in East Tennessee. The crawling, shelled critters can be spotted in and around the Model City. Seen here: A snapping turtle recently spotted outside a business in Lynn Garden, and a turtle distinguished by yellow stripes on its neck at Warriors' Path State Park spotted on Sunday. Learn more about turtles native to Tennessee by going to the website below:www.tn.gov/twra/wildlife/reptiles/turtle.html Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Marine Biology Turtles Warriors Path State Park LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Miss Kingsport competition to be held Sunday From fiction to real life - “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” theater named after drama’s first heroine Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest announces winners Law enforcement, emergency responders gearing up for Kingsport Fun Fest Kingsport's New Vision Youth group inspired to serve Public comment and broader notice added to open meetings law ON AIR Local Events