From staff reports
Hurricane Ida has moved on and the local weather forecast for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is sunny to mostly sunny skies until Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are predicted to reach highs between the upper 70s and mid 80s today through Saturday. Rain and clouds return to the forecast Saturday night and Sunday.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday afternoon issued a state of emergency allowing the commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.
The governor’s office said flooding and other effects of Tropical Depression Ida were expected to hit the Interstate 81 and 66 corridors. Northam’s office specifically named Buchanan County in Southwest Virginia.
Far Southwest Virginia, however, saw little impact from Ida. Wise County Emergency Coordinator Jessica Swinney said her office and county dispatchers got no calls about flooding or other weather-related issues Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We didn’t have to activate shelters or other emergency services,” Swinney said.
Scott County Emergency Coordinator Jeff Brickey said his office had received no calls about flooding or other damage by Wednesday afternoon.
“There were some trees in roads but those were cleared fairly quickly,” Brickey added.
Lee County Administrator Dane Poe echoed neighboring officials.
“We had four or five trees in roads, and we removed those,” Poe said. “The rain was spaced out across the county, so we didn’t see flooding.”
According to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s local rainfall map, most of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia saw total rainfall of between one inch and two inches during the 24-hour period between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
But expanding the timeline on TVA’s Rain Gauge Data page shows some areas of the region had between two and three inches of precipitation over the last 72 hours, especially in Virginia.
A TVA rain gauge in Appalachia measured rainfall totaling 3.14 inches during that period, while a gauge in Duffield measured 2.39 inches and one in Pennington Gap., Va., measured 2.32 inches.
Ida, a tropical depression as of Wednesday afternoon, continued to move northeastward and was expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by Thursday morning, according to the NWS Weather Prediction Center.
“What was IDA will move off the northeast coast also on Thursday morning. However, IDA will continue to produce heavy rain along the path into Thursday,” the center’s forecast read. “Therefore, the WPC has issued a high risk of excessive rainfall from the northern Mid-Atlantic/Northeast through Thursday morning. The associated heavy rain will create widespread areas of flash flooding. Furthermore, severe, widespread flash flooding is expected with IDA. Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood. Lives and property are in great danger through Thursday morning from the northern Mid-Atlantic/Northeast.”
Times News staff writers J.H. Osborne, Mike Still, and Rick Wagner contributed to this report.