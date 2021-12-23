POUND — Despite recent political controversies in Pound, some tourism and recreation efforts are progressing.
Town Council members and Mayor Stacey Carson heard from Tourism Committee Chairperson Debbie Hale at Tuesday’s meeting about preliminary work on a recreation park near the First Baptist Church and post office.
Hale said potential donors will make a site visit to the property, which itself was donated by First Baptist Church, on Jan. 12 around 1:30 p.m. Following that visit and discussions with donors, Hale said, the next step will be to gather public input on the design and features for the park project.
First Baptist Pastor Tommy Shell said church members still want to see the project move ahead either as a town or community facility, even after donating the land to the town four years ago. Shell said his main concern was whether the site would continue as the planned park depending on the future of the town’s charter.
Attorney Greg Baker, volunteering to answer legal questions about the park site, said it was likely that the site would revert to the church if the town lost its charter and became an unincorporated Wise County community.
Hale said Wise County officials have allocated $1,000 in tourism development grant funds to Pound. She said the Tourism Committee hopes to develop rack cards and pad maps featuring recreation sites and tourist landmarks.
Boat landings and picnic tables are also being completed along the Pound River near the end of Old Mill Road, Hale told the council. She added that the committee is discussing a partnership between the town, Spearhead Trails and the U.S. Forest Service about trail maintenance in the North Fork of Pound Lake area.