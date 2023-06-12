Tour the Smoky Mountains in a Slingshot Jun 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Rob Walters Rob Walters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking for an exhilarating way to whip around the Great Smoky Mountains?Rent a Slingshot. Feel the G-force. Then stop, catch your breath and enjoy the scenery. A Slingshot is a three-wheel vehicle classified as a motorcycle, which means you need to wear a helmet. The vehicle has two wheels in the front and one in the back.Kingsport Times News Managing Editor Rob Walters rented one and toured the Foothill Parkway in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He took these photos along his journey. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Slingshot Great Smoky Mountains National Park Photography Publishing Journalism Tourism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Hawkins County Industrial Development Board announces natural gas company as the newest county industry World's largest swim lesson on its way back to Kingsport Bloomingdale Ruritan gives awards, distributes 14 scholarships At the old ball game — Appalachian Centennial Base Ball League celebrates baseball's roots Scott County Public Library hosts new kind of festival Nick's Restaurant inches closer to opening new location ON AIR Local Events