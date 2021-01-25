The unsung heroes of the Appalachian Trail

With more than 3 million visitors a year, the Appalachian Trail is the most popular long-distance hiking trail in the United States, and arguably in the entire world.
Here in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, we are fortunate to have this famed path skirting around several of our local towns and communities, bringing tourism and economic benefits while providing recreation to many. Simply put, the AT is a vital feature of our region.
Years ago, when I first set foot on the AT, I imagine I was like most people — I didn’t put too much thought into how it was maintained or who did it. I assumed most of the duties fell on the Forest Service or the National Park Service, but that is incorrect.
And I took many features of the trail for granted — walking over structures such as bridges and steps with little thought as to how they were built. I had never really noticed that the footpath was almost entirely clear from fallen trees and underbrush or that eroded areas had been repaired. I didn’t notice a lot of things.
So who does maintain the AT?
THE HEROES OF THE TRAIL
These wonderful volunteers take care of almost every job on the trail such as trimming back encroaching vegetation, clearing fallen trees, installing signage, picking up trash, maintaining the shelters and painting the blazes so we don’t get lost. Special projects are completed as well, such as the construction of steps and bridges along with trail rehab and necessary relocations.
It is a labor of love and the volunteers of the TEHCC have made vast improvements to the Appalachian Trail, especially during the past 25 years. Before that, the trail in this region was considered to be in poor condition because of steep grades that caused excessive erosion in many areas.
“In the late ’90s we worked with our partners, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Cherokee National Forest and Pisgah National Forest to relocate the trail on the best long-term path, referred to as the Optimal Location,” said Carl Fritz, Project Coordinator for the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club. “Many of these relocations put in switchbacks and resulted in sustainable grades where the water could be controlled.”
Fritz credits TEHCC member Ed Oliver as the master planner for those relocations, and during the 2001 to 2014 era alone, the club built 30 miles of new trail and rehabbed nine miles of existing trail.
The TEHCC’s work is ongoing. “We average about 9,000 total hours of maintenance per year, with 3,000 being routine maintenance and 6,000 being special projects,” says Fritz. “Generally, the total yearly effort requires 230 volunteers. We peaked at about 450 volunteers and 16,000 total hours in 2014.”
Unfortunately, those numbers have since declined.
MAINTAINERS ‘AGING OUT’
The common story among almost all trail maintenance clubs in recent years is that the maintainers are “aging out” with very few new and younger volunteers coming on board to take their place.
“We are collectively getting older,” says Fritz. “For example, the 22 volunteers who provided 50 hours or more effort in 2020 average 66 years of age. We only have a handful of volunteers that are less than 50 years old. We are really missing the opportunity to train young people on how to care for the Appalachian Trail and conserve the land.”
Fritz is concerned that if numbers of volunteers continue to drop, the capability to do larger projects like major trail rehab will be the first loss. “General trail conditions will degrade,” he says, “and major erosion and trail sloughing will start to become very noticeable.”
TEAMWORK
To start 2021, the TEHCC had a workday in the Laurel Fork Gorge. The goal was to rehab the trail and construct more rock steps down the very popular path to Laurel Falls. I was privileged to join, along with 18 other volunteers.
We split into five teams, and by the end of the day we had constructed 48 new rock steps leading down to the waterfall, along with cutting an 18-inch diameter fallen tree (with a crosscut saw), and rehabbing other sections of the trail in the area.
Calling this a “workday” doesn’t seem quite suitable. Yes, there was plenty of sweat, ample amounts of slippery mud, and lots of grunting from moving and placing numerous massive rocks — many of which certainly weighed hundreds of pounds. But at the end of the day there was nothing I considered to be unpleasant drudgery. Instead, I was left amazed and proud of what we had accomplished while making new friends in the process.
So it’s easy to see how trail maintenance can get in your blood. “The trail has given me way more than I could ever give back to it,” said Joe Morris, a veteran maintainer and the host of the Trail Maintainers Podcast. “As the old saying goes, ‘find something bigger than yourself and do that.’ ”
This seems to be the sentiment of all the maintainers — discovering profound rewards from volunteerism.
“Watching families hike together as I help to make the path safer for them to walk on—nothing beats that,” Morris added.
There were also six new volunteers on this outing, and each was recognized with a patch as a new trail maintainer. Amy Branson, from Castlewood, Virginia, was one of those new volunteers. “It was a fun day,” she said. “Everything that goes into the trail was eye-opening and sometimes hard, but it was so gratifying. I really enjoyed the teamwork!” Branson has since decided to adopt a section of the AT to maintain.
YOU CAN BE A TEHCC VOLUNTEER TOO
If you are a day-hiker, backpacker or trail runner, chances are you use the Appalachian Trail on a regular basis. Please consider giving back. The AT needs you now more than ever.
If you are not a hiker or backpacker but curious about it, then joining the TEHCC would be a wonderful way to learn from knowledgeable outdoorsy people while volunteering for a wonderful cause.
No experience is required and there are jobs for everyone, regardless of a person’s level of fitness.
“Often, in most outings there are multiple tasks that can be defined that require less physical condition,” says Fritz. “And if people want to work independently there are opportunities to be a shelter monitor, painting trail blazes or just repairing and sharpening the many hand tools.”
Please visit www.TEHCC.org/volunteer to learn about all the opportunities.