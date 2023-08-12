With record-breaking heat striking many places across the country and around the world, my social media feeds are filling up with gardeners’ laments — and photos of their fallen annuals and perennials.

Although my tomatoes in suburban New York have been stalled at green for the past few weeks, my flower garden is thriving. This despite having to endure 100-degree temperatures, mainly without supplemental irrigation (I’ve watered my flower beds and borders just twice this summer, and even then, only as a precaution).

LATEST VIDEOS

Jessica Damiano writes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter and regular gardening columns for the Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you