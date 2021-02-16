WISE — The Clinch Coalition has started an online tip line for area residents wanting to report environmental damage by logging, trail construction and other activities.
The Leave A Tip feature is now on the Coalition’s website —www.clinchcoalition.net — in the website’s Get Involved section.
“Citizens may not know the various local, state and federal agencies tasked with enforcing environmental regulations,” said Coalition President Sharon Fisher. “Having this messaging system will allow The Clinch Coalition to intercede for citizens who have become frustrated from not having their voices heard.”
Residents using the online feature can report runoff damage to private property and other activities damaging soil, air, water and forest quality of public and private lands.
“We feel that establishing a safe space for individuals in our community to speak freely on environmental concerns will get people more engaged on issues that affect their community,” Coalition Vice President Wally Smith said.
“We want people to know they can talk to us in confidence,” Smith said.
Fisher said that residents leaving a tip in Leave A Tip can do so anonymously or provide contact information for follow-up on actions taken by the Coalition or regulatory agencies.
Tips should include as much detail as possible, including location of the activity, what activities may be causing environmental damage and the name of the company or individual, if known, doing the activity.