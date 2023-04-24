Sunrise at Warriors' Path State Park

A recent sunrise illuminates a new dock with 40 covered slips at the new marina being built at Warriors Path State Park. The new marina will have a snack bar with a larger dining area, public restrooms, a fire pit and a desk for rental space and boat ticket sales all under one roof.

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks, in partnership with the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy, is hosting the annual My TN State Park fundraiser, where state park enthusiasts can “vote” for their favorite state park by making contributions.

Each dollar donated to a state park of choice will count as one vote for that park. Anyone interested in voting for a favorite park may donate at tnstateparks/vote. Contributions will be accepted until April 30. This year, supporters may also cast votes for all the parks for $57, which is $1 for each park.

