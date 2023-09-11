Take a short hike to Linville Falls Sep 11, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Trail to Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Above one of the Linville Falls. Rob Walters Visitors soaking up Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Trail to Linville Falls, N.C. Rob Walters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Linville Falls, N.C. is about 70 miles from Kingsport and can be reached in about 90 minutes.Take an easy 20-minute hike, about fourth-tenths of a mile, from a gravel parking lot to view the falls. These photos are of the falls at the end of the trail, which is lined with wildflowers and rhododendrons. Another set of falls are below these twin falls on the Linville River. Free to visit. Stay Engaged React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Linville Falls Tourism LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Get Involved! This week featuring a golf classic, Appalachian Fusion and Touch-A-Truck Hawkins County Sheriff's Office charges juvenile after threats to Cherokee High School Henry Harr farmhouse land swap may be waylaid by cemetery And the flag was still there – UVA Wise ROTC cadets conduct fourth annual 9/11 ceremony at Flag Rock Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area works on headquarters renovations Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion wraps up ON AIR Local Events