Linville Falls, N.C. is about 70 miles from Kingsport and can be reached in about 90 minutes.

Take an easy 20-minute hike, about fourth-tenths of a mile, from a gravel parking lot to view the falls. 



Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you