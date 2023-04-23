In 1971, a 17-year-old girl was flying with her mother on Lansa Flight 508 when it was struck by lightning and disintegrated mid-air, falling 10,000 feet to the jungle floor below.

The girl, Juliane Koepcke, had just graduated high school in Peru and she and her mother were flying to meet her father at the jungle outpost where they conducted research as zoologists. Juliane miraculously survived the fall, but had a broken collarbone, a deep gash to her right arm, a concussion and one eye swollen shut. She searched for her mother to no avail and then, remembering advice that her father had given her to follow water downstream to human settlement if ever lost, began her harrowing journey to find her way to help.

