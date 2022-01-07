Chances are the region is in for a wet Sunday, with a chance of a wintry rain-snow mix late that evening. Otherwise, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, but overnight lows mostly below freezing next Friday, when a chance of rain and snow returns.
At 3:24 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service’s Morristown office issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of possible “patchy black ice” on untreated roads overnight and through Saturday morning, with “very cold temperatures” with lows in the teens expected.
But after a couple of nights with lows in the teens, temperatures are expected to rebound through the weekend, and the probability for widespread hazardous weather is “low” through Thursday.
An extended forecast issued early Friday had included possible rain changing to ice across the region early Sunday.
An update that was issued just before 5 p.m., however, no longer included ice in the forecast, which follows:
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night — Cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday — Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday Night — Rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Low temperature around 26. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday — Sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night — Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday — A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.