KINGSPORT -- If you haven't had a chance to participate in Summer in the Park this year, now is your last chance.
Warriors' Path State Park announced that its annual series of family-friendly activities will conclude for the year on Aug. 13. Check out the complete schedule for the final week below.
Monday, Aug. 7
6 p.m. -- PLANKTON: For us, the lake is a place to go boating or fishing, but for the micro-world of plankton, it’s a home. Come help us sample this incredible world of tiny lives floating in lake water. Meet at the main bath house, and we’ll stroll on down to the shore.
8:30 p.m. -- NIGHT HIKE TO SINKING WATERS: It's a whole different world out there at night! Tonight is our chance to discover the peace and the excitement of a night in the Sinking Waters wetland. Bring a dim flashlight and drive to the camp store. We'll carpool out to the park back country.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
9 a.m. -- HIKE THE BONEYARD: Come explore a remote corner of Warriors’ Path, full of geologic discovery. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes and good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area at the end of Freeman Road in Blountville.
6 p.m. -- APPALACHIAN ANIMALS: Meet some real, live native “critters” and discover more about their habits and habitats. This is a special program being held at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St., Johnson City. No registration is required, but space is limited.
8:30 p.m. -- TENNESSEE SEASONS: Enjoy a tour of all four seasons in the hills of Tennessee. With words and pictures, we will experience the excitement of year-round discovery. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
9:30 a.m. -- DEVIL’S BACKBONE HIKE: Come hike to the high places and get some new views of our park land. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
6 p.m. -- CREEK WALK: Get on your old clothes and tennis shoes. It’s time to explore the cool, clear creek waters. We’ll discover a world of amazing life. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool. Be prepared to get wet!
8:30 p.m. -- TRACKING: Find out how to be a “wildlife detective” - how to read the tracks, dens and other signs of our fellow creatures. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or pool entrance if it is raining.
Thursday, Aug. 10
9 a.m. -- FALL CREEK LOOP TRAIL: Let’s hike a fine and scenic trail! Enjoy beautiful vistas of the summer fields as we search for signs of the unique habitats in the open country. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of a two hour hike.
7 p.m. -- MAGNIFYING GLASS STROLL: Use your eyes and some handy little magnifiers to get a close look at nature's amazing details. Meet at the main bath house to begin a short discovery walk.
8:30 p.m. -- DRAGONFLIES: These fascinating insects have some amazing life stories to tell. Come enjoy a slide-illustrated talk about these “bugs” that zip through the summer skies. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the pool entrance if it’s raining.
Friday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. -- WETLAND WALK: Wetlands are wet, and full of life! Come along for a soggy hike through wetland habitats. We might even spot a few dragonflies! Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool.
8 p.m. -- MEET THE OWL: Meet a real live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo...” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bath house.
Saturday, Aug. 12
8 a.m. -- “HIKING ADVENTURE” AT FLINT ROCK: Come along for a strenuous 8-9 mile hike on the rugged rocky slopes of nearby Holston Mountain to an awesome overlook. Discover unique flora and fauna along the way. Note that you must pre-register in order to participate in this “Hiking Adventure” - a part of our on-going Hiking Adventure series. Get all the details and register at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/warriorspath/#/?event=hiking-adventure--return-to-flint-rock23.
8:30 p.m. -- CAMPFIRE: What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it is raining, we’ll have an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Sunday, Aug. 13
9 a.m. -- WORSHIP SERVICE: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. This is sponsored by the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.