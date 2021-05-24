By STAFF REPORT
KINGSPORT — Summer fun is about to kick off again at Warriors’ Path State Park.
The award-winning Summer in the Park series will begin Memorial Day weekend and run through mid-August. Each week, guests can enjoy guided nature hikes, campfire talks, nature crafts and more, all at no charge.
Below is the schedule for the first weekend of activities.
Friday, May 28
• 10:30 a.m. — Exotic Journey: Make your own bracelet or necklace, while also helping control invasive exotic plants. Bring your creativity to the main bathhouse.
• 1 p.m. — Nature Scavenger Hunt: Do you have a sharp eye for nature? Discover the natural wonders around us and see if you can find all the items on the list. Meet at the Open Air Chapel.
• 3:30 p.m. — Nature Doodles: How can we take our favorite nature scenes with us anywhere? By drawing them! Enjoy some nature doodling fun at the Open Air Chapel or the main bathhouse if it’s raining.
• 5 p.m. — Evening Stroll: Wake up your senses to evening in the forest. Meet at the main bathhouse for a short, refreshing hike.
• 7 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real, live feathered hunter. Come to the Open Air Chapel and see “whooo” is waiting for you. If it is raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
• 9 p.m. — Tennessee Wilderness: Enjoy a slide-illustrated tour of Tennessee’s wild, scenic places and the special values they hold. After the slideshow, there will be a demonstration on how to read wildlife signs. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it’s raining, meet at the pool entrance.
Saturday, May 29
• 9:30 a.m. — Devil’s Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places and get some new views of the park land. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll carpool to the start of an invigorating hike.
• 11 a.m. — Wildflower Walk: Come discover the beauty and amazing life stories of our flowering neighbors. Meet at the main bathhouse to begin a woodland plants walk.
• 1:30 p.m. — Water’s Edge: Discover more about the animals and plants who live each day “on the edge!” Meet at the camp store.
• 4 p.m. — Lake Shore Roundup: Help wildlife and clean up their home at the same time. If they could talk, the critters would say, “Thank you!” Meet at the main bathhouse.
• 6 p.m. — Nature Games: Don’t miss some natural fun, for the young or the young at heart. Meet at the Open Air Chapel for some lively games about the natural world. If it’s raining, meet at the main bathhouse.
• 9 p.m. — Campfire: What a perfect combination: a dark night, a crackling fire and some local, traditional ghost tales. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the main campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Sunday, May 30
• 9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
For more information, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.