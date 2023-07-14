Warriors' Path

Whether you’re into nature programs, scavenger hunts, hikes or fun around the campfire, Warriors’ Path has something for you.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT -- Time is running out to participate in Summer in the Park activities at Warriors' Path State Park.

The annual series of activities will wrap up in a few weeks, but you and your family can still join in on the fun. This week's activities include hikes, nature crafts, wildlife discovery and much more. Check out the full schedule below.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you