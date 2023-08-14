GRAY — The 4-H Clubs of Sullivan and Washington counties held their annual 4-H Poultry Show & Sale on Aug. 5 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
About the event
The event drew 34 4-H’ers from the two counties.
Participants returned five of their full-grown Black Australorps’ or Buff Orpington hens to the auction for a sale by auctioneer Ron Ramsey of Blountville.
All 4-H’ers received ribbons, prize money and a refund on the cost of their chicks for their efforts in the chick chain project.
The grand and reserve champions from each county also received a trophy and an additional monetary gift and a gift card from Tractor Supply.
The 4-H leadership thanked to Washington Farmer’s Co-op, Silvercrest Ag & Turf and M&M Farm Supply for providing each participant with a free bag of chick starter/grower and the Appalachian Fair for providing the facilities and prize money for the champions.
The chick chain project teaches youth responsibility, how to raise and care for pullets, financial management, record keeping, communication and marketing while allowing participants to enjoy their project and reap the rewards of their hard work.
“We also held a 4-H Poultry Skill-A-Thon Contest,” said Connie Goff Sharp, an extension agent over 4-H in Washington County.” Carrie Kruska, 4-H Agent in Sullivan County, gave total leadership to that contest.”
SULLIVAN COUNTY PARTICIPANTS
Sullivan County winners for Black Australorp hens were Grand Champion Bentlee Blair and Reserve Grand Champion Cole Williams.
Other Sullivan County members showcasing their Australorp hens were Emeline Achey, Chloe Folkner, Amelia Green, Noah Hilton, Elijah Horne, Mason Light, Carter Martin, Abby Ryals and Parker Tinsley.
Sullivan County front-runners for Buff Orpington went to Grand Champion Cooper Williams and Reserve Grand Champion Taylor Chapman.
Other Sullivan County youth presenting Orpington hens were Corey Lane, Graham Tinsley, Adelyn Weaver and Noah Hilton.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PARTICIPANTS
Washington County champs for Black Australorps’ were Grand Champion Jonathan Hayes Reserve Grand Champion Annabell Wilhite.
Also from Washington County, other Australorp presenters were Addison Davis, Mirabelle Leigh and Aiden Lowe.
Washington County champs for Buff Orpington where Grand Champion Irlie Haney and Reserve Grand Champion Sheldon Sutphin.
Also from Washington County, Orpington presenters were Samson Ayers, Addalyn Harris, Jacob Hayes, Case Hensley, Alyssa Holden, Elijah Manis, Dayton Martin, Max Sanders, Landon Stapleton, Carter Welker, Damien Wilder, and Annabell Wilhite.
Tennessee State University and The University of Tennessee Extension and 4-H offers such programs to all eligible persons.
If interested in participating next year, 4-H’ers should check out the Sullivan and Washington county’s websites for the chick chain application. Pullets are ordered in early January.