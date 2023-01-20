BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on rezonings within one-quarter mile of the South Fork of the Holston River.
However, the measure approved Thursday does not include land around South Holston Lake, from which the South Fork of the Holston flows.
The commission also green-lit a request to amend the TIF, or tax-increment financing, for the Stonegate Plaza redevelopment in west Kingsport through the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
The commission approved both measures 20-0 with four absent: Michael Cole, David Hayes, Joe McMurray and Tony Leonard.
A QUESTION OF PLANNING
Resolution sponsor Joe Carr said the moratorium will help the county sort out the criteria and needs for rezoning requests to allow rental properties, campgrounds and overnight stays around the popular fishing areas of the South Holston.
County Planning Director Ambre Torbett said the moratorium will give time for the county, with the help of metropolitan planning organizations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, to put together an outdoor recreational plan required to get potential future state and National Park Service grants.
Already, she said her office with the help of an additional planner is collecting data on public and private outdoor recreational and camping facilities countywide. She said the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation also will help with the planning.
“I want to make sure what we are doing will meet our needs in the future,” Torbett said.
The quarter-mile will be measured form the center of the river.
On a somewhat related note, Commissioner Darlene Calton said the Observation Knob Park Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the old courthouse to take public comment and move forward with deciding what to do or not do with the park on the banks of South Holston Lake.
Some veteran campers at the county-operated park leased form TVA are upset that long-term camping may be phased out, while others say it is only fair that short-term campers get a shot at good campsites.
In other zoning items, the commission voted 20-0 to reject an A-1, general agricultural to M-1, light manufacturing, rezoning for location of a trucking school on Buttermilk Road, adjoining but with no direct access to Interstate 81 and not far from West Ridge High School.
The Kingsport and county planning staffs and commissions opposed the proposal from the property owners and potential buyers, an idea Torbett said was “spot zoning” to be avoided.
However, by the same margin the commission approved rezoning land in the 3000 block of Bloomingdale Road from R-1, single-family residential, to B-3, arterial business, to allow a former store to be converted into a new convenience store.
By the same vote, the commission went from R-1 to A-5, restricted agriculture, for property off Fall Creek Road to be used for a garage/storage building near the owner’s home.
FROM OLD WAL-MART TO RESIDENTIAL USE
The Stonegate TIF change, also approved Tuesday by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, will allow developer Landstar Partners LLC to build three more homes in the West Gate project at the old Stonegate Walmart site on West Stone Drive.
Under TIF, the city and county allow added property tax revenues from the development to offset some of the development costs for a set time period, with the equivalent of what was going to the local governments before the development still going to city and county coffers.
The developer is relocating storm water lines discovered during the project on the property.
KHRA attorney Joel Conkin and developer Danny Karst explained to the commission that relocating long-forgotten storm drains added unexpected costs to the project.
“It was old. They (city officials) wouldn’t have known,” Karst said.
The TIF went from $1.2 million to $1.575, which Karst said almost covered the relocation. Instead of new money for the 15-year TIF, however, the change moves the 35% held in reserve down to 0%.
Failure of the old storm drain would directly have affected three houses that have lots with the old drain underneath and another 10 or 11 indirectly, Karst said.
Overall, he said the project is going more quickly than anticipated and the repayment of the TIF could come in 11 or 12 years rather than 15.
Karst said of 90 single-family and townhouse homes, about 60 have been sold. He said the average single-family home prices are running $304,000 rather than the estimated $230,000, which he said is good for a quicker-than-projected repayment of the TIF dollars to local government but not so good for home buyers.
He said buyers include those who have relocated from other parts of the country.