BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on rezonings within one-quarter mile of the South Fork of the Holston River.

However, the measure approved Thursday does not include land around South Holston Lake, from which the South Fork of the Holston flows.

