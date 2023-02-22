BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable announced what a news release called "exciting" changes coming to county-operated Observation Knob Park, on South Holston Lake near Bristol, for the 2023 operating season.

All current holders of 178 seasonal sites at the campground were notified by letter Wednesday that they must vacate the park no later than March 15 and remove all campers, decks, and other personal items.

Richard Venable

