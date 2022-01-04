The National Weather Service predicts a chance of snow for the Tri-Cities region beginning Thursday morning and continuing through the weekend. And the Sullivan County Highway Department is ready to keep the county’s 850-plus miles of roadway clean, if need be, Commissioner of Highways Scotty Murray said Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve got about 3,500 tons of salt, total” Murray said while in the department’s satellite branch on Diana Road off Sullivan Gardens Parkway, where a bay holds about 800 tons. “We’ve got right at 50 vehicles equipped with plows and spreaders. Most of our equipment is pretty up-to-date.”
The Sullivan County Highway Department has 95 full-time employees and 10 part-time workers, Murray said.
Salt storage bays at other department facilities across the county include: department headquarters in Blountville (1,600 tons); Hickory Tree (800 tons); Bloomingdale (200-300 tons); and Piney Flats (200-300 tons).
Murray said 3,500 tons can last a long time. It just depends on the frequency of snowfall in any particular year and how long temperatures drop and stay in the teens during snowy weather.
“Last year we used less than 300 tons all year,” Murray said. “But I have seen times when one bad snow would deplete our whole inventory. If it snows two or three inches but warms right up the next day, the roads clear pretty quickly. If it snows the same amount and the temperatures get down in the teens and stay there a few days, especially if it remains overcast, it takes a lot more work and salt. The sun and salt can do more in one hour than we can do all night.”
The first snow of 2022 fell Monday morning. Across the county, accumulation varied from zero to two or more inches.
Murray started out at 3 a.m. from his home in Sullivan Gardens and encountered rain only until he neared Blountville, where it turned to snow. By the time he was in the county’s “upper end,” near Holston Mountain, snow was one to two inches deep, Murray said.
The Sullivan County Highway Department used about 40 tons of salt to combat snow on Monday, Murray said.
He and others in the department already are watching the weather forecasts from multiple sources and will intensify their watch on Thursday, Murray said, noting technology used for forecasts today is very accurate when compared to years ago.
“It’s very precise, especially with snow,” Murray said of radar imaging easily accessed from various sources by cell phone or the internet.
“At some point Thursday, Joe (Goforth), the section foreman here, will send his guys out to hit their individual snow routes and hit the trouble spots — hills, intersections — and pre-treat them,” Murray said.
In addition, the department typically gets information on road conditions across the county from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol and responding to weather-related incidents, Murray said.
The NWS forecast for the area, as of Tuesday evening:
Thursday — A chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday night — Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday — A 30% chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 5 mph.
Friday night — A 30% chance of snow. Mostly clear, with a low around 12. Calm wind.
Saturday — A 30% chance of snow. Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday night — A 30% chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday — Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday night — A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.