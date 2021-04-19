The helicopter flight conditions over Norton were better than on Mars Monday, as a Hughes 369D operated by Aerial Solutions did some spring cleaning with an air saw along an Old Dominion Power right-of-way.
Spring pruning by helicopter
Mike Still
Reporter
