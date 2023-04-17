KINGSPORT – Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warriors’ Path State Park will be closed Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for a Day of Caring/Day of Service volunteer cleanup at the park.

The event is organized by the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park, in partnership with Tennessee State Parks and several community groups. The park will remain open to visitors on April 22, but access to the playground will be restricted during the cleanup.

