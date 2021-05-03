DUFFIELD — If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the great outdoors this month, several opportunities are coming up at Natural Tunnel State Park.
The park will host a full slate of family-friendly activities this May, all of which are free or low-cost. Below is a breakdown of the schedule.
Wilderness Road Blockhouse (Open every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.)
The Blockhouse was built by John Anderson in the spring of 1775 on the North Fork of the Holston River. Tour a replica of the structure as members of the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Association provide information about the history of the building and area.
Spring Bird Walks (May 8 and 22 at 9 a.m.)
Join volunteer Randy Smith to celebrate spring and enjoy the beautiful birds of Natural Tunnel State Park with an easy guided bird walk. Binoculars and field guides will not be available due to COVID-19 restrictions, so guests are encouraged to bring their own. The hike will take place on the Birding and Wildlife Trail; sturdy shoes are recommended. Meet at the Blockhouse parking lot. (Free)
Tunnel Talk (May 8 at 1 p.m.)
Enjoy a guided walk with a park interpreter down to the Natural Tunnel. This will be a half-mile hike roundtrip that requires climbing sets of stairs on the way back up the trail. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, snacks and a camera. Meet at the Visitor Center. Preregistration is required. (Free)
National Kids to Park Day (May 15)
• 9 a.m. — Stock Creek Passage: View the tunnel from the inside out. This strenuous walk will include crossing creeks and rocks, just like the early adventurers. Preregistration is required. Cost is $5 per person.
• 1 p.m. — Critter Crawl: What’s under that rock? Search the creek for underwater creatures as activity leaders explain their roles in the environment. Wear closed-toed shoes and expect to get wet. Meet at the Stock Creek Recreation Area. Preregistration is required. (Free)
• 3 p.m. — Wildlife Olympics: How would you fare in competition with the wildlife of Virginia? Each animal has a special adaptation, making them some of the most elite athletes in the world. Meet at the playground area at Cove View Campground. Preregistration is required. (Free)
Pioneer Candle Making (May 22 at 10 a.m.)
Learn and observe the process of candle making and its importance to pioneers living on the frontier during the 18th century. Meet at the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center. (Free)
Stock Creek Passage (May 22 at 1 p.m.)
View the tunnel from the inside out. This strenuous walk will include crossing creeks and rocks, just like the early adventurers. Preregistration is required. Cost is $5 per person.
For more information, visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/natural-tunnel.