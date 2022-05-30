BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host a Wildflower Walk for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The interpretative wildflower walk will begin at the front gate of the museum and travel around the Big Stone Gap Greenbelt Trail along the beautiful Powell River. Participants will learn how to identify blooming wildflowers and insects that make their home along the trail.
Admission is free, but participants must register before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3.
To register or to learn more, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.
Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.