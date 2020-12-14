Ski season is upon us and being outside on the slopes just might be one of the safest places to be this year.
As the coronavirus pandemic affects every part of our lives, snow sports are a way for people to play in wide-open spaces.
Here’s a look at some options when you want to hit the slopes.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN
Sugar Mountain Resort boasts the largest vertical drop — 1,200 feet — of all the resorts in North Carolina, in addition to the largest area for skiing.
The resort, located in the Village of Sugar Mountain, has some of the most picturesque views from the top in the region.
Fifteen of the 21 trails are operated at night as well. The trails are classified as 52% being intermediate, 34% beginner and 14% expert.
Equipment rentals are available on site.
Competitive skiing takes place with NASTAR races on weekends. Snowboard races are held as well.
The resort has an area just for snowboarders, a snowshoeing program, tubing run and ice skating rink. There are discounts for military members and college students.
The tubing run is a popular spot. When conditions permit, the tubing run will operate with sessions of one hour and forty-five minutes.
The resort also has an ice skating rink, which generally operates from early November through March, weather permitting. Skate sessions last 1 1/2 hours. Check the resort website’s Current Conditions page for the latest information.
For slope and snow conditions or for more information, check www.skisugar.com or call the resort at (828) 898-4521.
WOLF RIDGE
The call is to “Ride the Wolf and find your winter adventure.”
That’s the advertisement for Wolf Ridge Ski Resort in Mars Hill, North Carolina, which opens Friday.
It originally opened in 1969 as Wolfe Laurel Ski Area and had only two runs. Upgrades came in 1992 when Orville English took over as owner.
Included in the mix were additional slopes, and renovations to the lodge that included a rental shop and a cafeteria-style grill that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Snow Sports School cabin was added to allow guests to access ski school at the base of the mountain. It offers ski and snowboard private lessons for people as young as five years old and group lessons for ages eight and up.
New for the winter season are Youth Nights. They begin on Jan. 5 on Tuesdays and some Fridays with lift tickets and ski rentals priced at $10 each. Snowboard rental is $15.
Among the weekly specials are 2 For Tuesday, Women’s Wednesday, College Night and Home Schoolers.
For more information and slope conditions, call (800) 817-4111 or (828) 689-4111.
BEECH MOUNTAIN
At 5,506 feet, Beech Mountain Resort is the highest ski resort east of the Rockies.
At the very top, skiers can get a drink at the 5,506 Skybar.
Beech has 95 skiable acres and a base elevation of 4,675 feet and eight lifts accessing 17 trails.
Beech Mountain is one of the few resorts on the East Coast to have its own craft brewery on site – Beech Mountain Brewing Company.
Adults 70 and older ski free all season long, as do children under 4 with a paying adult.
Equipment rentals are done through the state-of-the-art Rossignol Ski Experience Center. For beginners, group classes and private are offered as well as Snow Camp for younger kids. Child care is also available for parents while they hit the slopes.
Tubing and ice skating are also part of the Beech experience.
Beech Mountain Resort is the site of one of the longest-running “adaptive ski clinics” in the nation. It introduces the benefits of winter sports to individuals with disabilities. Event sponsors bring in instructors from across the country, while donating the equipment and resources to teach skiing and snowboarding to individuals with disabilities from the Southeast region.
For slope conditions and more information, visit www.beechmountainresort.com or call (800) 438-2093.
CATALOOCHEE
Multiple opportunities are available at Cataloochee Ski Area, which is located in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
The resort promises a “great mountain for learning” both for beginners and seasoned veterans. Programs are offered for all ages, ability levels and needs.
The Cataloochee Ski & Snowboard School is a member school of the Professional Ski Instructors of America as well as the American Association of Snowboard Instructors. The range of teaching runs from the basics to the newest techniques for experts.
Among the appreciation days in the winter season are Fire and Rescue (Jan. 28-29), Law Enforcement (Feb. 4-5) and Military (Feb. 25-26). Reduced rates are available for valid ID holders and their families.
Also, Cataloochee offers discounts for lift tickets and rentals for groups of 15 or more.
The most recent assessment of the base depth is 25-37 inches with a machine-worked/packed-powder surface. Eight of 18 trails are open with three of five lifts operating.
For more information, call (828) 926-0285 or (800) 768-0285 or visit www.cataloochee.com.
OBER GATLINBURG
Winter in the Smokies is a different scene from the top of the mountain.
Ober Gatlinburg offers plenty of activities for the entire family.
If you have never been skiing or snowboarding, have no fear because Ober Gatlinburg is beginner- friendly and rentals are available for all the gear you’ll ever need.
The lessons are also affordable and there are three varying levels of difficulty for runs ranging from green (easiest) to black diamond (most difficult).
On Ober, there are 10 runs open depending on the type of weather and four chairlifts, including the scenic one to the top of Mount Harrison on which no skis are allowed.
Some of the other attractions include the Ski Mountain Coaster, the Snow Tubing Park, Wildlife Encounter, an indoor carousel, indoor ice skating and indoor ice bumper cars.
The 140-foot x 75-foot ice rink is the centerpiece of the Mountaintop Mall and the ice bumper cars are the only ones in the Southeast.
The mountain opened in early November and remains open through April 25. The slope hours on weekdays are from noon to 10 p.m. Hours can vary on holidays and depending on whether the slopes are open.
Visit www.obergalinburg.com for current schedules or call (865) 436-5423.
SKI SAPPHIRE VALLEY
Sapphire Valley Resort, located in Sapphire, North Carolina, is a family- oriented, four-season resort in the Smoky Mountains.
The first recorded run on the new Ski Sapphire Valley slopes was in 1964 and it was where many Southeastern U.S. residents got their first exposure to snow skiing.
That first year, the slopes included only a rope tow and basic snow-making equipment. A double chairlift was installed the next year and the base lodge began serving special treats to visitors.
Ski Sapphire opened this weekend. There is also a tube park at the resort.
The resort installed a new snow making system in 2018 and refined the intake system in 2019.
For more information, visit the resort’s website at www.skisapphirevalley.com or call (828) 743-7663.
APPALACHIAN SKI MOUNTAIN
Appalachian Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, is open for the 2020-21 season.
There are nine different slopes ranging from the easiest to the most difficult. Slopes are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to midnight on weekends and holidays.
Midnight Blast Weekends provide the only late night skiing in the high country.
The French Swiss Ski College at Appalachian has given instruction to more than 1 million customers.
The complex also is home to the Appalachian Ice Arena for skating. Reservations are required
In addition, Alpine Ski Shop opens at 8:30 a.m. daily and is one of the most extensive shops in the region.
There is a huge selection of equipment, apparel and accessories. Customers can take advantage of demo skis before making a purchase.
For more information, visit the website at www.appskimtn.com or call (828) 295-7828.
