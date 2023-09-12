This free, interactive event introduces women and their families and friends to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Shoot Like A Girl travels to cities across the country with its state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors and quality gear to empower women to participate in shooting sports and the great outdoors with confidence.
As gun sales have been at all-time highs over the past few years, the need for gun owners to gain education for themselves and their families on firearm safety is a top concern. Shoot Like A Girl presents these valuable safety lessons and messages directly to the public.
Event Details
Guests are invited to purchase tickets to a weekend of events at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Shoot Like A Girl will be found trackside with a trailer inside the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Experience for the race’s duration, beginning Thursday, Sept. 14, until Saturday, Sept. 16.
The Shoot Like A Girl trailer will be open to the public from noon until 7 p.m. each day. This event will be free to all, including those who do not have a ticket for the race.
Bristol Motor Speedway
151 Speedway Blvd.
Bristol, TN 37620
What to Expect
Shooters of all experience levels are invited to stop by the Shoot Like A Girl trailer in front of Bass Pro Shops to learn about safe and responsible gun ownership and the many benefits of firearms from certified female instructors who are eager to share their passion for shooting sports, the outdoors and firearm education.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring their families and young children to discuss and hear more about firearm safety and responsible ownership. No experience is necessary to participate in this free event, and all equipment is provided to guests upon arrival.
Inside the range, attendees who are 18 years of age or older will be able to handle and shoot a handgun and long gun with guidance from instructors, using a military-grade firearm simulator which provides immediate recoil, impact and sound feedback. Archery coaches will also be onsite to assist guests with shooting bows.
Outside of the range, visitors are welcome to compare a variety of disabled firearms including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles at the Shoot Like A Girl gun bar. Additional products from corporate partners will be on display including optics, concealed carry handbags, holsters, TrueTimber camouflage, SABRE pepper spray products and more. A full list of partners is available online.
Stay Engaged
