Shoot Like A Girl
The Shoot Like A Girl® mobile range is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series in Bristol for its 2023 15-Year Expansion Tour.

This free, interactive event introduces women and their families and friends to shooting sports in a fun, safe and comfortable atmosphere. Shoot Like A Girl travels to cities across the country with its state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors and quality gear to empower women to participate in shooting sports and the great outdoors with confidence. 





