KINGSPORT — March is Keep Tennessee Beautiful month, and Keep Kingsport Beautiful is taking part in the statewide roadway cleanup campaign “Trashercise.” The effort is meant to inspire communities and individuals into action, encouraging the public to pick up litter while getting the benefits of exercise that activity requires.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has scheduled several Trashercise events to be held this spring.
“Trashercise is the perfect project to launch during Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month – March 2021, especially after the long winter months of COVID-19,” said Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful. “Trashercise gives our citizens the opportunity to get outside, do something productive for the community, while still social distancing. This campaign taps into the great volunteer spirit of Tennesseans.”
Trashercise is an idea by Leiper’s Fork resident Aubrey Preston. Roadside trash made him mad, so he took action, according to a press release from KKB.
“I was at the gym one day watching people work hard on exercise machines around me. The thought crossed my mind: What if we could harness all this energy and do something good with it? So we started Trashercise, and it’s been very effective for our community,” Preston said. “We’re honored the state of Tennessee has decided to adopt Trashercise and do something big with it.”
Local events
In Kingsport, Trashercise events on the schedule are:
• March 20 — Riverview community (meet at the Splash Pad shelter).
• April 10 — Downtown (meet in the parking lot across from Chef’s).
• April 24 — Greenbelt (meet behind PetSmart).
• May 8 — Greenbelt West End (meet near Rotherwood bridge).
• May 15 — South Central (meet at the Splash Pad shelter).
• May 22 — Interchange of Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway (meet at Honda Kingsport).
• May 29 — Lynn Garden (meet at Lynn View Community Center parking lot).
All cleanups will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be available along with safety vests.
Volunteers are needed to pick up trash, remove debris and help with beautification efforts. Civic, school and church organizations, Scout troops, businesses, families and individuals are encouraged to be part of one or all of these events. This is a great opportunity for students who are looking for community service hours for honors programs and scholarship requirements, particularly Tennessee Promise and TN/VA Scholars students.
The events are part of the nationwide Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup program.
Cleanup sponsors are BAE Systems, Ballad, Domtar, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport and Republic Services.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful is a partnership of the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Chamber. An affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Tennessee Beautiful, Keep Kingsport Beautiful has won more than 70 national, state and environmental awards. Its mission is to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment.
For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@kingsportchamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.